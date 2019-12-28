UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education Hyderabad Declares Result Of SSC Part-I Annual Examination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 08:02 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad declares result of SSC Part-I annual Examination

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad Saturday announced result of Secondary School Certificate Part-I (Class-IX) Science and General Group Annual Examination -2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad Saturday announced result of Secondary school Certificate Part-I (Class-IX) Science and General Group Annual Examination -2019.

According to result announced by the Controller Examination Masroor Ahmed Zai, in Science group 55152 candidates out of 70739 passed in all five papers while 6766 candidates passed in four papers.

4236 candidates passed in three, 1608 in two and 763 students passed in one papers while 606 students declared fail.

In Arts group, 1084 candidates out of 2105 appeared in examination passed in 5 papers while 514 candidates passed in four papers, 206 in three papers, 111 in two papers and 75 in one papers.

According to the result, 18 candidates in Arts group were declared fail.

The management of board of Intermediate and Secondary Education also uploaded the complete result of Secondary School Certificate Part I (Class-IX) on official website of the Board, i-e www.bisehyd.gov.pk

Related Topics

Hyderabad BISE All

Recent Stories

OIC meeting on Occupied Kashmir to be held next ye ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 28 Dec 2019

4 minutes ago

Certificate awarding ceremony of Sindh Institute o ..

4 minutes ago

Police launches crackdown against outlaws in vario ..

4 minutes ago

Some 7184 degrees awarded to University of Karachi ..

4 minutes ago

Bangladesh’s denial about cricket in Pakistan tu ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.