Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad declares result of SSC Part-I annual Examination

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad Saturday announced result of Secondary school Certificate Part-I (Class-IX) Science and General Group Annual Examination -2019.

According to result announced by the Controller Examination Masroor Ahmed Zai, in Science group 55152 candidates out of 70739 passed in all five papers while 6766 candidates passed in four papers.

4236 candidates passed in three, 1608 in two and 763 students passed in one papers while 606 students declared fail.

In Arts group, 1084 candidates out of 2105 appeared in examination passed in 5 papers while 514 candidates passed in four papers, 206 in three papers, 111 in two papers and 75 in one papers.

According to the result, 18 candidates in Arts group were declared fail.

The management of board of Intermediate and Secondary Education also uploaded the complete result of Secondary School Certificate Part I (Class-IX) on official website of the Board, i-e www.bisehyd.gov.pk