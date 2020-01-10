Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) announces examinations fee schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced schedule for fee of intermediate examination (Annual 2020)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced schedule for fee of intermediate examination (Annual 2020).

According to a press release issued by the BISE office here, the exams of Intermediate (Annual 2020) will start from Tuesday, 28 April 2020 in Bahawalpur region.

The candidates can submit their admission form for appearing in exams without late fee during period from January 6 to 30.

The candidates can submit their form with double fee till February 10 and with three times fee till February 17, respectively.

The admission form for appearing in exams should be attested by head master or head mistress or principal, respectively. The candidates can visit website, www.bisebwp,edu.pk for further information.