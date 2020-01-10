UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education (BISE) Announces Examinations Fee Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:05 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) announces examinations fee schedule

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced schedule for fee of intermediate examination (Annual 2020)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced schedule for fee of intermediate examination (Annual 2020).

According to a press release issued by the BISE office here, the exams of Intermediate (Annual 2020) will start from Tuesday, 28 April 2020 in Bahawalpur region.

The candidates can submit their admission form for appearing in exams without late fee during period from January 6 to 30.

The candidates can submit their form with double fee till February 10 and with three times fee till February 17, respectively.

The admission form for appearing in exams should be attested by head master or head mistress or principal, respectively. The candidates can visit website, www.bisebwp,edu.pk for further information.

Related Topics

Visit Bahawalpur BISE January February April 2020 From

Recent Stories

Iran says Canadian delegation en route over plane ..

2 minutes ago

Osaka battles, Kvitova cruises to Brisbane semis

2 minutes ago

Swedish Foreign Minister to Propose Establishing E ..

2 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Airlines Says Suspends Flights to UAE ..

11 minutes ago

Kazakhstan's GDP Grew 4.5 Percent in 2019 - Prime ..

2 minutes ago

Germany rejects Trump call to ditch Iran nuclear p ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.