Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi announces PBCC part-II exam results

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th January, 2020) Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi (BISER) has announced Punjab Boards Committee of Chairman (PBCC) to Rawalpindi Part-II results, sources said on Saturday.

According to BISE Chairman Dr Ghulam Dastgeer, 18,573 submitted their registration forms, 18,031 appeared in the exam and 6,546 remained successful. The success ratio in the exam remained 35.81 percent.As many as 11,118 were declared failed and 480 didn't appeared in the exam.

As many as 9,460 girls and 8,571 boys participated in the examination.BISE Chairman Dr Ghulam Dastgeer has directed the board staff to share result of the candidates on the contact numbers mentioned on their admission forms.