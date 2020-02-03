- Home
Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education, Hyderabad Announces Result Of HSC Part-1 Annual Exam-2019
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:18 PM
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Hyderabad on Monday announced HSC Part-1 (Class 1X) annual Examination-2019
The Controller of Examination Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad, Masroor Ahmed Zai has announced result of HSC part -1 general Science, Pre Medical and Pre Engineering groups.
The detailed result can also be checked at the official website of Hyderabad Board, i.e, www.biseh.edu.gov.pk.