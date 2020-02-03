Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Hyderabad announces result of HSC part-1 annual exam-2019

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Hyderabad on Monday announced HSC Part-1 (Class 1X) annual Examination-2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Hyderabad on Monday announced HSC Part-1 (Class 1X) annual Examination-2019.

The Controller of Examination Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad, Masroor Ahmed Zai has announced result of HSC part -1 general Science, Pre Medical and Pre Engineering groups.

The detailed result can also be checked at the official website of Hyderabad Board, i.e, www.biseh.edu.gov.pk.