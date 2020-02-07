Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Multan to hold training workshop for SSC exam

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) will hold four days training workshop for Distributing Inspectors, superintendents and deputy superintendents before conducting SSC examination 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) will hold four days training workshop for Distributing Inspectors, superintendents and deputy superintendents before conducting SSC examination 2020.

According toa handout issued here, the training will be held on February 10, 11 14, 15 at different public schools and BISE.

All those who have applied from Khanewal for the duty are advised to attend workshop at Government Islamiya High school, Khanewal on February 10.

Both male and female staffers from Lodhran are supposed to attend at Govt High School, Lodhran on February 11 while workshop will be held at Govt Model High School, Vehari on February 14 for staffers belonging to the district.

Fourth workshop will be organized at Jubilee Hall at BISE on February 15 for Multan district said an official handout issued here on Friday.

Participation in training workshop is mandatory, otherwise, duty will be cancelled.