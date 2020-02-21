Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from March 17

The Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad Friday announced the schedule of Secondary School Certificate Part-I and Part-II Annual Examinations 2020

According to announcement, the examinations would start from March 17, 2020 in examinations centres of Hyderabad, Matiari, Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar districts.

The examination schedule has been dispatched to all concerned educational institutions for information of the participating candidates.