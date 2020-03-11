Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Larkana announces exams schedule for SSC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Controller Examinations, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro Wednesday announced the programme/ timetable of Annual Examinations-2020 of Science, General and Home Economics Groups of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I and II (Class-IX & X).

The exams will commence from March 16, 2020 and concluded on March 27, 2020.

According to the schedule, the papers of Science, Home Economics and General groups would be conducted in the morning session from 9.00 a.m to 12.00 noon while the papers of Science, Home Economics and General groups will be carried-out in the evening session from 2.00 p.m to 5.00 p.m.

According to break-up of the schedule of timetable, on March 16, 2020 (Monday), the paper of Sindhi Compulsory and Urdu-I Compulsory would be conducted in the morning session. While in the evening session, the paper of Geography of Pakistan-I (for foreigners) will be held.

On March 17(Tuesday), paper of urdu Salis (Class-X), the paper of Urdu-II, Compulsory and Asan Sindhi will be conducted in the morning session. While in the evening session Geography of Pakistan-II (for foreigners) will be held.

On March 18(Wednesday), Paper of Physics, Islamic History, Islamic studies and Al-Qur'ran (for Dars-e-Nizami Group) will be conducted in the morning session. While in the evening session Economics will be held.

On March 19(Thursday), English-I will be held in the morning session.

While in the evening session, the papers of Arabic, Persian, food & Nutrition (for Girls Only), Physiology and Hygiene and Seerat-e-Rasool(SAW) (for Dars-e-Nizami Group) would be held.

On March 20(Friday), the papers of Elective Maths (for Science group only), History of Indo-Pakistan and Civics will be held in the morning session. While the paper of Child Development & Family living and House Hold Account (for Girls only) will be held in the evening session.

On March 21(Saturday), papers of Chemistry and General Science (for the General group) would be conducted in the morning session.

On March 24(Tuesday), paper of English-II will be conducted in the morning session.

On March 25(Wednesday), paper of Biology, Computer Science and General Maths (for general group) will be conducted in the morning session.

On March 26(Thursday), papers of Islamiat, Akhlaqiat(Ethics) (for Non-muslims and Hadth & Fiqh (for Dars-e-Nizami Group) will also be held in the morning session. While in the evening session, the papers of Geography, Clothing & Textile (For Girls only) and Commercial Geography would be held.

On March 27 (Friday), paper of Pakistan Studies will be conducted in the morning session.

The Controller of Examinations, BISE Larkana has directed all the candidates should bring their original admission slips and Enrollment cards. No candidate will be allowed in Examination Centre without admission slip and Enrollment card, mobile Phones are not allowed at Examination Centres, he added.