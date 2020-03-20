UrduPoint.com
Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education Faisalabad Temporary Closed For General Public

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:14 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad temporary closed for general public

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyba Shaheen has imposed a temporary ban on entry of public in the board office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyba Shaheen has imposed a temporary ban on entry of public in the board office.

According to a BISE spokesperson, students and teachers can seek any information from 8am to 3pm at following land line numbers: Chairperson office number is 041-2517705-6, Secretary office 041-9330344 /041-2517708.

Controller office 041-9330366/041-2517710. Inter branch number is 041-2517716, Matric branch 041-2517322.

Finance branch 041-2517720, conduct branch (inter) 041-2517712, conduct branch (matric) 041-9330388, general branch 041-2517635, record branch (duplicate, revised certificates, result cards) 041-2517724 and public relation officer number is 0345-1737382.

The latest information is also available at website www.bisefsd.edu.pk

