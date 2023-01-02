UrduPoint.com

Board Of Intermediate And Secondary School Examination (BISE) Issues Intermediate Annual Exam Fee Schedule

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary School Examination (BISE) issues intermediate annual exam fee schedule

The annual examination of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination under BISE will commence on May 20 this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The annual examination of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) examination under BISE will commence on May 20 this year.

A handout of the board of Intermediate and Secondary School Examination (BISE) issued here on Monday said the decision has been taken by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

Students may submit forms with a single fee from February 2 to March 7, 2023, with a double fee by March 16, and with a triple fee by March 22, it added.

Candidates may submit their forms with a triple fee and Rs 500 daily fine 10 days before the beginning of the examination, it concluded.

