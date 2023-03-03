UrduPoint.com

Board Of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Extends Date For Enrollment Form Submission To March 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 10:55 PM

Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) extends date for enrollment form submission to March 20

Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Friday extended the date of submission of online enrollment forms for Higher Secondary Certificate Part-I annual examinations 2023 till March 20

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :board of Intermediate education Karachi (BIEK) on Friday extended the date of submission of online enrollment forms for Higher Secondary Certificate Part-I annual examinations 2023 till March 20.

According to a circular issued here, all students of HSC part-I Science, Commerce, Home Economics and Humanities groups and Diploma in Physical Education could fill out the online enrollment form and submit its copy along with required documents to the concerned college or higher secondary school from March 6 to 20, 2023.

The schedule is revised to facilitate the students of government-affiliated colleges and institutions who did not submit their Enrolment forms yet.

As per directives of chief minister Sindh, the enrollment fee for students of all government colleges and institutions had been waived off.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Education BIEK March Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Metro Music Festival returns to enchant city ..

Dubai Metro Music Festival returns to enchant city’s audiences with musical pe ..

12 minutes ago
 Police arrest 11 outlaws in Attock

Police arrest 11 outlaws in Attock

few seconds
 People know 'criminals' who ruined national econom ..

People know 'criminals' who ruined national economy: Marriyum

2 seconds ago
 Six coal miners killed, 5 injured in Sharag mine i ..

Six coal miners killed, 5 injured in Sharag mine incident

3 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan writes letters to ..

Election Commission of Pakistan writes letters to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Gh ..

2 minutes ago
 Toyota driver Yazeed Al Rahji takes T1 of Abu Dhab ..

Toyota driver Yazeed Al Rahji takes T1 of Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.