Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) extends date for enrollment form submission to March 20

Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Friday extended the date of submission of online enrollment forms for Higher Secondary Certificate Part-I annual examinations 2023 till March 20

According to a circular issued here, all students of HSC part-I Science, Commerce, Home Economics and Humanities groups and Diploma in Physical Education could fill out the online enrollment form and submit its copy along with required documents to the concerned college or higher secondary school from March 6 to 20, 2023.

The schedule is revised to facilitate the students of government-affiliated colleges and institutions who did not submit their Enrolment forms yet.

As per directives of chief minister Sindh, the enrollment fee for students of all government colleges and institutions had been waived off.