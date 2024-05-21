Board Of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) Postpones Intermediate Exams
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 07:17 PM
The annual exams of Intermediate, under the Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur have been postponed due to extreme heatwave across the Sukkur division
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The annual exams of Intermediate, under the Board of Intermediate Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur have been postponed due to extreme heatwave across the Sukkur division.
In a notification issued on Tuesday, the board stated that the new schedule for intermediate exams will be announced soon.
Recent Stories
Rescue 1122 mourns demise of Raisi
New Governor of Punjab visits Bhutto family graveyard of Ghari Khudabhash.
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 82,660 power pilferers in 240 day ..
KP’s govt commitment for polio eradication appreciated by global organization
Multan Tea House reaffirms commitment to preserve honour, respect of writers, po ..
DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance
Senate expresses grief, sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President
National Assembly Speakers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expresses condolences over Preside ..
DPM Dar departs to Kyrgyz Republic to meet Pakistani students
15 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Kohat
Heatwave across Pakistan: essential precautions to stay safe
Experts warns 70% of Antibiotics unnecessarily used in Pakistan
More Stories From Education
-
Punjab University, AGAHE ink MoU2 hours ago
-
HSSC-I exams being held successfully: Chairman BISE21 hours ago
-
34 teachers suspended for being absent from duty23 hours ago
-
KU extends registration deadline for upcoming convocation1 day ago
-
Education department Shigar taking initiative to enroll 'Out-of-School' children1 day ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces results of Matric, FA1 day ago
-
COMSTECH International workshop on Drug Design and Development begins1 day ago
-
CUI Tech Summit 2024 concludes after comprehensive educational, technological activities1 day ago
-
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab1 day ago
-
BZU driver's daughter qualifies CSS4 days ago
-
AIOU, Rupani Foundation to work for early childhood education4 days ago
-
Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 14 days ago