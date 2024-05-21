Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The annual exams of Intermediate, under the Board of Intermediate Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur have been postponed due to extreme heatwave across the Sukkur division.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the board stated that the new schedule for intermediate exams will be announced soon.