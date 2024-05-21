Open Menu

Board Of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) Postpones Intermediate Exams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 07:17 PM

The annual exams of Intermediate, under the Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur have been postponed due to extreme heatwave across the Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The annual exams of Intermediate, under the Board of Intermediate Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur have been postponed due to extreme heatwave across the Sukkur division.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the board stated that the new schedule for intermediate exams will be announced soon.

