Board Of Intermediate & Secondary Education Multan Adopts Austerity Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:03 PM

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) adopted different austerity measures to improve services for students, said Chairperson Dr Shamim Akhtar Sial

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) adopted different austerity measures to improve services for students, said Chairperson Dr Shamim Akhtar Sial.

Talking to the news agency here on Monday, Dr Shamim said that she had initiated a number of steps for austerity measures in the last three months after assuming the charge of the office.

"We have transported the question papers to the BISE Lahore through truck this time while two or three board vehicles and six staffers did the same job in past and were paid TA/DA for it.

We reduced the total expenditure and saved Rs 30,000," she claimed.

Likewise, the board has started printing answer books for next year examinations of SSC and HSSC right now, she said and added that they had advertised for sub examiners, head examiner, super checkers etc so that they could be engaged after due process keeping in view their qualification, experience and capabilities.

