UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Board Of Secondary Education Karachi Announces Matric Supply Exam Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:01 PM

Board of Secondary Education Karachi announces matric supply exam schedule

The supplementary examination of matric will start from November 8,2019 and the papers scheduled for November 18,19 and 20 afternoon will be held in the conference hall in the building of Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The supplementary examination of Matric will start from November 8,2019 and the papers scheduled for November 18,19 and 20 afternoon will be held in the conference hall in the building of board of Secondary education Karachi (BSEK).

BSEK's Chairman Dr.Saeeduddin, in a statement here on Friday, said that the admit cards will be issued very soon.

The timing of the papers in the morning shift will be 9 :30 A.M to 12 :30 P.M. and for the afternoon shift it will be 2:30 P.M to 5:30 P.M.

Related Topics

Karachi Education November 2019 From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam says Pak team to win upcoming Australia ..

9 minutes ago

First Day Of 9Th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur ..

17 minutes ago

Prejudices impede success in achieving goals

20 minutes ago

Brazil sees UAE as gateway to many regions, envoy ..

36 minutes ago

Ahmad Khan shines on day one of PakistanU16-Bangla ..

1 hour ago

HR Dept organises Kashmir rally in Lahore

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.