Boards Directed To Ensure Transparency In Examination System

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai on Tuesday directed heads of educational boards to take tangible measures for curbing menace of cheating in examinations by installing cameras in centers.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of educational boards where Secretary Education Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Special Secretary Zarif Almani were also in attendance besides other relevant officials.

He said that ensuring merit and transparency in the examination system was his top priority and no school would be granted an examination center where cameras were not installed, the minister further directed.

He said that cramming culture had rooted deeply in our education, and directed the heads of the boards to take practical measures for eliminating the menace by reviewing exams contents in question papers.

He also directed the introduction of an e-tendering system for various tenders of the examination boards to prevent any kind of meddling and save time.

Besides putting in place proper facilities for girl students, the KP education minister said the one-window operation would be made more efficient and functional to resolve problems of students promptly.

He said that the online system for fee submission should be made simpler and easy, adding the entire money transaction system should also be made online and the boards should not receive any sum in cash.

He said that effective monitoring would be evolved for improvement in the examination system, besides introducing a comprehensive mechanism for deputing teachers on exams duty. The minister was also briefed on affairs of examination boards.

