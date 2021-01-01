BoD of Khyber Teaching Hospital takes number of policy decisions

The Board of Governors ( BoG) Khyber Teaching Hospital Friday took number of policy decisions including restoration of the post of Senior Registrar and Junior Registrar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Board of Governors ( BoG) Khyber Teaching Hospital Friday took number of policy decisions including restoration of the post of Senior Registrar and Junior Registrar.

The BoG directed Hospital Director Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim to take action to expedite the ongoing renovation projects for in timely completion of civil work.

Hospital Director Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim brought forward the hard working and experienced employees for completion of task.

The restoration of medical gasses for new A&E block and old block will be started on emergent basis.

All the purchases of equipment and drugs under the domain of hospital director are going on at war footing basis for the betterment of patient care.

The manifold backup system of Oxygen has been restored in a short period of time as directed by BoG and implemented by the hospital.

Previous status of the post of Senior Registrar and Junior Registrar is restored and will be advertised for the best interest of the patient care.

All posts occupied by civil servant will be advertised under the direction of policy board.

Hospital regular morning shift timings are changed as per MTI regulations from 8 a.m to 4 p.m and Saturday Sunday will be off, which will be implemented from January 4, 2021.

The hospital will have its own pharmacy, which will be providing standardized drugs on subsidized rates for which the drug license is received from health department.

To strengthen neonatal care in the hospital the post of assistant professor and senior registrar will be advertised.

Chairman Orthopedic Department Associate Prof Dr Shoaib has given the regular charge of Associate Dean Postgraduate.

The BoG requested to accord Rs 07million approval forwarded to Health Department for Shuhada package claim for Associated Prof Dr Sultan Zeb who lost his life due to COVID-19 on Oct 30, 2020.

The BoG delegated power to grant leave up to 120 days to the deans, HD, MD and ND in their respective domain.