BoG Sadiq Public School meets under chair of Governor Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Board of Governors of Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur met here this morning under the chair of Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar.

The meeting was attended by board members GOC Bahawalpur Maj Gen Muni Uddin, Dr Raheal Siddiqui, Masood Akhtar Afridi, Makhdoom Iftikhar Hassan Gilani, Begum Shahnaz Shahid Hamid, Dr Rimsha Khan, Ayoub Ghallu, Usman Farooq Malik, and Deputy Secretary Schools education, South Punjab.

The meeting discussed matters related to academics, administration, and finances of Sadiq Public School.