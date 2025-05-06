Bold budget proposals unveiled to advance girls' education in KP

The Rise and Shine Girls Education Leadership Network, a dynamic group of secondary school girls advocating for transformative change in education, on Tuesday presented a groundbreaking set of budget recommendations aimed at improving girls’ education across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Rise and Shine Girls Education Leadership Network, a dynamic group of secondary school girls advocating for transformative change in education, on Tuesday presented a groundbreaking set of budget recommendations aimed at improving girls’ education across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a high-level policy dialogue, the network shared their proposals for the upcoming Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2025–2026 with key provincial leaders, including Faisal Khan Tarakai, Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education; Qasim Ali Shah, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development; Taj Mohammad, Chairman of the KP Assembly’s Standing Committee on Education; and Qaisar Alam, Special Secretary of the Education Department.

Calling for the continuation of a 70:30 spending ratio in favor of girls' education, the young leaders advocated for measures to curb dropout rates and expand access to secondary education.

Their proposals include the construction of 100 new schools for Classes 6–12 in under-served areas, expansion of model schools, provision of free educational supplies in the Merged Districts, and rehabilitation of schools impacted by conflict or natural disasters.

They also highlighted the need for adolescent-focused initiatives, recommending the integration of Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) programs in secondary schools.

The network called for a 20pc increase in the education development budget to fund these initiatives and ensure equitable learning opportunities.

Speaking for the network, members Komal Dilar, Lintha, and Maham Nafes stated: “Financing girls’ education is an investment in the future of the country.

Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai praised the network’s vision, saying: “Your voice matters. The recommendations presented today are not only relevant — they are timely and crucial. The government stands with you in the mission to improve girls' access to education.”

Special Secretary Qaisar Alam reinforced the commitment to gender parity, adding: “We are committed to geographically focused, need-based planning that tackles dropout rates and enhances learning outcomes for girls.”

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager at Blue Veins and Education Champion with the Pakistan Education Champions Network (PECN), also voiced his support: “Integrating girls’ voices in the planning and financing of education is not just important—it is essential. Their insights must guide how we prioritize, allocate, and implement budgets that truly serve every girl.”

The Rise and Shine Girls Education Leadership Network continues to demonstrate how youth leadership can shape inclusive and equitable education policy for the betterment of all.