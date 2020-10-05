UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Book Club "The Hive" To Meet On Oct 9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 02:14 PM

Book club

Monthly book club titled"The Hive" will be held on 9th October to converse about the favorite books of the members and their application to personal and professional lives

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Monthly book club titled"The Hive" will be held on 9th October to converse about the favorite books of the members and their application to personal and professional lives.

The aim of this book club to bring together learners, leaders, entrepreneurs, and book lovers to share their views about a book, chosen by the host that has changed the way they look at the world.

Book of the month will be "The Laws of Success" by Napoleon Hill", an official told on Monday.

He said that Sheikh Muhammad Ali who is Certified Coach and Inspirational Speaker will be the host of the month.

The book narrates Napoleon Hill who was an American author in the area of the new thought movement of modern genre of personal-success literature.

The book further tells about the Law of Success is the golden key to Hill's thought ,his complete and unabridged mind power method for achieving your goals.

Related Topics

World Muhammad Ali October Gold Share Coach Love

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders ..

11 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 6,623,815, death to ..

2 minutes ago

Police to provide security to polio teams

2 minutes ago

Mahinder Singh dreams to play for Pakistan against ..

2 minutes ago

Jewish student attacked outside German synagogue: ..

2 minutes ago

OPF students get over Rs 16.5mln subsidy during CO ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.