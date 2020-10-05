Book Club "The Hive" To Meet On Oct 9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Monthly book club titled"The Hive" will be held on 9th October to converse about the favorite books of the members and their application to personal and professional lives.

The aim of this book club to bring together learners, leaders, entrepreneurs, and book lovers to share their views about a book, chosen by the host that has changed the way they look at the world.

Book of the month will be "The Laws of Success" by Napoleon Hill", an official told on Monday.

He said that Sheikh Muhammad Ali who is Certified Coach and Inspirational Speaker will be the host of the month.

The book narrates Napoleon Hill who was an American author in the area of the new thought movement of modern genre of personal-success literature.

The book further tells about the Law of Success is the golden key to Hill's thought ,his complete and unabridged mind power method for achieving your goals.