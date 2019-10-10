Book exhibition concluded in Sindh University

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 06:34 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The four day long book exhibition, jointly organized by Shams-ul-Ulema Mirza Qaleech Baig Chair and Allam Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi Chair of University of Sindh Jamshoro concluded at SBB Convention Centre on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Fateh Muhammad Burfat who visited various stall of the exhibition said books plays vital role in improving self confidence and enhance the capability therefore, the students should develop habit of reading books of their relevant fields on daily basis so that they could be able to make better future plans.

The youth could also get advantage of modern technologies and continue reading books on net, he said and appreciated the efforts of the organizers of the exhibition adding that it helped the visitors to purchase books on discounted rates.

