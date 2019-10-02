UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Book On Pak-China Friendship Launched At National University Of Modern Languages

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:07 PM

Book on Pak-China friendship launched at National University of Modern Languages

Speakers at a ceremony commended the newly launched book "Chinami" which covered almost all the aspects of Pakistan-China Friendship and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Speakers at a ceremony commended the newly launched book "Chinami" which covered almost all the aspects of Pakistan-China Friendship and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The launching ceremony of the book "Chinami" written by Brig. (Retd) Abdur Rehman Tarar was organized by "Sophy Forum" Faculty of English Languages in collaboration with Department of International Relations of National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik presented a detail review of the book while Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, faculty members and students attended the ceremony.

Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar in his remarks said that the book has passionately and meticulous covered different stories of 'Friendship between China and Pakistan as well as its enemies which looks not so happy towards the developments of China through its new initiative called "Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)" which was launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Rector NUML gave a glimpse what China's new initiative of "Belt and Road (BRI)" and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is all about because it will lead all of us to better understand the "world politics" and the "Great Game" which the book is all about.

The BRI provides a visionary blueprint for global economic development in the new world order. It offers a modern-day solution that fosters inclusive growth and development in the 21st century.

Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik presented a detailed review of the book and lauded Brig (Retd) Abdul RehmanTarar for his master piece.

He said that the book covered almost all the aspects of Pakistan-China Friendship and it is indeed a good addition in the literature of International Relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century World China Road CPEC Lead Abdur Rehman National University All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Missed tax, refund targets may lead to mini-budget ..

30 minutes ago

Balochistan: Neglected still

39 minutes ago

Limited tickets for Lahore T20 Is remaining

50 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association expresses concern ove ..

4 minutes ago

President of Pakistan hails OICCI members’ contr ..

57 minutes ago

Pompeo, Mattarella Discuss US-Italy Defense Cooper ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.