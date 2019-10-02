Book on Pak-China friendship launched at National University of Modern Languages

(@imziishan)

Speakers at a ceremony commended the newly launched book "Chinami" which covered almost all the aspects of Pakistan-China Friendship and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Speakers at a ceremony commended the newly launched book "Chinami" which covered almost all the aspects of Pakistan-China Friendship and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC ).

The launching ceremony of the book "Chinami" written by Brig. (Retd) Abdur Rehman Tarar was organized by "Sophy Forum" Faculty of English Languages in collaboration with Department of International Relations of National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik presented a detail review of the book while Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, faculty members and students attended the ceremony.

Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar in his remarks said that the book has passionately and meticulous covered different stories of 'Friendship between China and Pakistan as well as its enemies which looks not so happy towards the developments of China through its new initiative called "Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)" which was launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Rector NUML gave a glimpse what China's new initiative of "Belt and Road (BRI)" and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is all about because it will lead all of us to better understand the "world politics" and the "Great Game" which the book is all about.

The BRI provides a visionary blueprint for global economic development in the new world order. It offers a modern-day solution that fosters inclusive growth and development in the 21st century.

Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik presented a detailed review of the book and lauded Brig (Retd) Abdul RehmanTarar for his master piece.

He said that the book covered almost all the aspects of Pakistan-China Friendship and it is indeed a good addition in the literature of International Relations.