Books' Mailing To Be Completed At The Earliest: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:22 PM

Books' mailing to be completed at the earliest: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will complete the books' mailing process to its students for spring semester, 2019 at the earliest, most probably by June 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will complete the books' mailing process to its students for spring semester, 2019 at the earliest, most probably by June 30.

The mailing of the books is its top priority so as to enable the students to submit their academic assignments within the stipulated time. This is for the first time, that mailing of books was being done well before time, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

According to the Incharge Mailing Department Dr. Amjad Ali on Friday, the process of the mailing has been expedited and the relevant staff is working around the clock for this propose.

The mailing of the books is a huge task, as the University is to cater the needs of its 1.4 million students. By this time, they have dispatched the books to nearly five lakh students. Mailing of books to students of Matric, F.A, BA and B.Ed has almost been completed.

Now they are in process of dispatching books to the post-graduate students, he added.

Total number of enrolled during the semester was more than seven lakh. One academic calender covers a study period of six months.�It was being ensured that the students could get their reading material well before time.

