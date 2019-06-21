Books' mailing to be completed at the earliest: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will complete the books' mailing process to its students for spring semester, 2019 at the earliest, most probably by June 30

According to the Incharge Mailing Department Dr.

Amjad Ali, the process of the mailing has been expedited and the relevant staff is working around the clock for this propose.The University is to cater the needs of its 1.4 million students. By this time, they have dispatched the books to nearly five lakh students.

Mailing of books to students of Matric, F.A, BA and B.Ed has almost been completed.Now they are in process of dispatching books to the post-graduate students, he added.