BRAIA Summer Camp commences at NUST

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2019) Belt & Road Aerospace Innovation Alliance (BRAIA) Summer Camp commenced at NUST Research Centre for Modelling & Simulation (RCMS) here on Monday, July 15, 2019.

The 10-day-long Summer Camp is themed around “High Performance Computing in Aeronautics.” RCMS had been working with BRAIA permanent secretariat, Xi’an, for the last three months to make this activity happen.

Besides academics and researchers from around Pakistan, as many as 55 international participants from 15 institutions/organisations of 5 countries (Austria, China, Malaysia, Turkey and the UK) are attending the Summer Camp.

It is a unique activity that will facilitate interaction between researchers under the Belt & Road Initiative.

NUST was the only university from Pakistan that became a Member of the Standing Council of BRAIA for 5 years; (barring Russia, NUST is the only Asian University in the council).

Felicitating NUST on organising the Summer Camp on a very important subject, President Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU), Prof Wang Jinsong, the chief guest at the opening ceremony, endorsed the idea of such academic and research collaborations.

President NPU and Pro-Rector (Academics) NUST, Dr Asif Raza, also signed a DoU at the occasion on behalf of the two universities for exchange of faculty and students, joint research and seminars.