UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRAIA Summer Camp Commences At NUST

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 06:53 PM

BRAIA Summer Camp commences at NUST

Belt & Road Aerospace Innovation Alliance (BRAIA) Summer Camp commenced at NUST Research Centre for Modelling & Simulation (RCMS) here on Monday, July 15, 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2019) Belt & Road Aerospace Innovation Alliance (BRAIA) Summer Camp commenced at NUST Research Centre for Modelling & Simulation (RCMS) here on Monday, July 15, 2019.

The 10-day-long Summer Camp is themed around “High Performance Computing in Aeronautics.” RCMS had been working with BRAIA permanent secretariat, Xi’an, for the last three months to make this activity happen.

Besides academics and researchers from around Pakistan, as many as 55 international participants from 15 institutions/organisations of 5 countries (Austria, China, Malaysia, Turkey and the UK) are attending the Summer Camp.

It is a unique activity that will facilitate interaction between researchers under the Belt & Road Initiative.

NUST was the only university from Pakistan that became a Member of the Standing Council of BRAIA for 5 years; (barring Russia, NUST is the only Asian University in the council).

Felicitating NUST on organising the Summer Camp on a very important subject, President Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU), Prof Wang Jinsong, the chief guest at the opening ceremony, endorsed the idea of such academic and research collaborations.

President NPU and Pro-Rector (Academics) NUST, Dr Asif Raza, also signed a DoU at the occasion on behalf of the two universities for exchange of faculty and students, joint research and seminars.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Russia Turkey China Road Alliance Austria United Kingdom Malaysia July 2019 From Asia

Recent Stories

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Egyptian Ambassad ..

4 minutes ago

IGP receives around 871 complaints from different ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan pugilists to leave for Thailand on Wednes ..

4 minutes ago

Swimming in river Indus, canals barred

4 minutes ago

Regime air raids kill 11 civilians in northwest Sy ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends the decree regulating SCC ele ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.