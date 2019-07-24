BRAIA Summer Camp concludes at NUST

Belt & Road Aerospace Innovation Alliance (BRAIA) Summer Camp, organised by NUST Research Centre for Modelling & Simulation (RCMS), concluded here at the university's main campus on July 23, 2019

During the 10 day Summer Camp, BRAIA participants from 6 countries attended informative lectures not only on technology but also on products and applications, inspiring discussions and enlightening sessions with renowned scholars from Malaysia, China and Pakistan’s academia as well as industry.

The students of BRAIA also experienced interactive lab sessions & visits, along with educational excursions to Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Kamra, and Institute of Space Technology (IST).

The participants also enjoyed a recreational trip to northern areas of Pakistan, where they collected unforgettable memories. Participants also took part in a “Mango Party,” where they enjoyed eating mangoes in Pakistani way.

They also savoured a dinner at La-Montana, a famous restaurant at a serene location on the Margalla Hills. Participants overall relished their stay in Pakistan with abundant learning experiences.

At the closing ceremony, Air Vice Marshal Dr Rizwan Riaz, Principal RCMS thanked and bade farewell to the students and delegates from various countries. Ms Yuan Yun, senior member of BRAIA secretariat, lauded the efforts of NUST administration and volunteers, who made this remarkable experience possible.