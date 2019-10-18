Breast cancer awareness seminar held at Islamia University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A breast cancer awareness seminar was organized under the Pink Ribbon Youth Awareness Program.

Female students, faculty and dignitaries were offered pink ribbons to wear and express their support and alliance for the cause.

They were also given informative literature containing cancer hazards and precautionary measures. Posters and banners were also displayed in main areas at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed and Abbassia Campuses.

The seminar was chaired by Begum Vice-Chancellor, Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob who expressed her pleasure on this initiative taken by the IUB. In these circumstances, more and more awareness programs can lower the mortality rate, since early detection is the best remedy for breast cancer.

Dr Koukab Jabeen, Deputy Medical Chief, BINO Hospital Bahawalpur delivered an extensive lecture on symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

She expressed that the mortality rate due to breast cancer in Pakistan was far higher as compared to other Asian countries and the best remedy of this fatal disease was early detection.

Dr Kaukab explicitly answered the queries of the audience during the question-answer session. Dr Safina Sheikh, Medical Doctor also highlighted the topic as well as elaborated upon female health issues.

Dr Rahila Khalid Qureshi, Focal Person expressed special gratitude for the guests of honour for elaborating upon this critical health issue and spreading awareness among the female population of this area.

Almost 1000 faculty and students attended the seminar.