BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism in Dairy Industry & Consumer Demands’

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 OCT, 2022) Buffalo Research Institute Pattoki in collaboration with UVAS Department of Dairy Technology under the project “Capacity Building of Dairy Farmers and Industry Stakeholders on Milk Value Chain arranged seminar on “Dynamism in Dairy Industry & Consumer Demands” at Ravi Campus Pattoki.

More than 80 progressive/small dairy farmers attended the seminar from the different regions of Pakistan such as Jhang, Sargodha, Chunian, Okara, Charsadda and Mansehra. The attendees were engaged in technical sessions with the academic experts of UVAS including Chairperson Department of Animal Nutrition Dr Naveed Ul Haq regarding the key factors to consider in dairy businesses and Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid briefed them about the current standing and future challenges of dairying in Pakistan. Afterwards, the attendees were taken to LES Bhunikey for the demonstration of modern dairy practices.

While addressing the audience of seminar, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed lauded the Department of Dairy Technology to arrange this seminar for the capacity building of dairy farmers in collaboration with Buffalo Research Institute Pattoki.

He said it is direly needed to reduce the cast of production for the profitability of poor livestock farming community and it is also necessary to work on marketing strategies to sale their dairy products on good rates for the financial benefit of producer. He mentioned UVAS advocated for timely assistance to flood-affected areas by providing food/ration other necessary items as well as veterinary services to save flood victims animals from diseases.

Chief Research Officer BRI Pattoki Dr Mahmood Ijaz Gorsi acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the Department of Dairy Technology UVAS. He said Livestock Department aims to develop Livestock sector in our country by arranging such informative events.

Dean Faculty of Animal production & Technology Prof Dr Saima spoke about benefits of capacity building project and appreciated the active involvement of the Dairy Department for imparting practical and theoretical knowledge to dairy professionals.

Chairperson Department of Dairy Technology Dr Saima Inayat said that UVAS is nation’s leading public sector university with global recognition due to its quality teaching, research and civic engagement program.