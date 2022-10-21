UrduPoint.com

BRI, UVAS Jointly Arranged Seminar On “Dynamism In Dairy Industry & Consumer Demands’

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 01:38 PM

BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism in Dairy Industry & Consumer Demands’

Buffalo Research Institute Pattoki in collaboration with UVAS Department of Dairy Technology under the project “Capacity Building of Dairy Farmers and Industry Stakeholders on Milk Value Chain arranged seminar on “Dynamism in Dairy Industry & Consumer Demands” at Ravi Campus Pattoki

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 OCT, 2022) Buffalo Research Institute Pattoki in collaboration with UVAS Department of Dairy Technology under the project “Capacity Building of Dairy Farmers and Industry Stakeholders on Milk Value Chain arranged seminar on “Dynamism in Dairy Industry & Consumer Demands” at Ravi Campus Pattoki.

More than 80 progressive/small dairy farmers attended the seminar from the different regions of Pakistan such as Jhang, Sargodha, Chunian, Okara, Charsadda and Mansehra. The attendees were engaged in technical sessions with the academic experts of UVAS including Chairperson Department of Animal Nutrition Dr Naveed Ul Haq regarding the key factors to consider in dairy businesses and Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid briefed them about the current standing and future challenges of dairying in Pakistan. Afterwards, the attendees were taken to LES Bhunikey for the demonstration of modern dairy practices.

While addressing the audience of seminar, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed lauded the Department of Dairy Technology to arrange this seminar for the capacity building of dairy farmers in collaboration with Buffalo Research Institute Pattoki.

He said it is direly needed to reduce the cast of production for the profitability of poor livestock farming community and it is also necessary to work on marketing strategies to sale their dairy products on good rates for the financial benefit of producer. He mentioned UVAS advocated for timely assistance to flood-affected areas by providing food/ration other necessary items as well as veterinary services to save flood victims animals from diseases.

Chief Research Officer BRI Pattoki Dr Mahmood Ijaz Gorsi acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the Department of Dairy Technology UVAS. He said Livestock Department aims to develop Livestock sector in our country by arranging such informative events.

Dean Faculty of Animal production & Technology Prof Dr Saima spoke about benefits of capacity building project and appreciated the active involvement of the Dairy Department for imparting practical and theoretical knowledge to dairy professionals.

Chairperson Department of Dairy Technology Dr Saima Inayat said that UVAS is nation’s leading public sector university with global recognition due to its quality teaching, research and civic engagement program.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Poor Flood Sale Mansehra Okara Jhang Sargodha Buffalo Charsadda Chunian Pattoki University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Industry

Recent Stories

HEC selects UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim as the ..

HEC selects UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim as the ‘Distinguished National Pro ..

48 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs organizes awareness events in Breast ..

Dubai Customs organizes awareness events in Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022

6 minutes ago
 Meta Expands “WeThinkDigital” to Gilgit-Baltis ..

Meta Expands “WeThinkDigital” to Gilgit-Baltistan

35 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland knock out West Indies ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland knock out West Indies in thrilling clash

54 minutes ago
 MOS Hina meets President FPBC, MD VivaTech, reps o ..

MOS Hina meets President FPBC, MD VivaTech, reps of CFC in Paris, discuss trade, ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 12 Scotland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 12 Scotland Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.