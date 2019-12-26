UrduPoint.com
Brian Brendel Visits Punjab University

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Deputy Public Affairs Officer of the US Consulate General in Lahore Brian Brendel Thursday visited Punjab University (PU) and met Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Public Affairs Officer of the US Consulate General in Lahore Brian Brendel Thursday visited Punjab University (PU) and met Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad briefed the delegation on the achievements of Punjab University and underlined the need to promote bilateral relations among higher education institutions of both the countries.

Cultural Affairs Specialist US Consulate General Lahore Tanveer Hussain, Registrar Dr. Muhammad Khalid Khan, PU Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram and Confucius Institute Director Prof Liu were present on the occasion.

Later, the VC presented souvenir to the guest.

