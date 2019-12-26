Brian Brendel visits Punjab University

Deputy Public Affairs Officer of the US Consulate General in Lahore Brian Brendel Thursday visited Punjab University (PU) and met Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad briefed the delegation on the achievements of Punjab University and underlined the need to promote bilateral relations among higher education institutions of both the countries.

Cultural Affairs Specialist US Consulate General Lahore Tanveer Hussain, Registrar Dr. Muhammad Khalid Khan, PU Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram and Confucius Institute Director Prof Liu were present on the occasion.

Later, the VC presented souvenir to the guest.