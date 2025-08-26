Open Menu

Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiwal Board

SanaUllah Nagra Published August 26, 2025 | 10:03 PM

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) : Student Musfirah Maryam, D/O Athar Rashid, a talented student of The Educators Al-Aleem Campus Okara, secured 534 out of 555 marks in 9th class from Sahiwal board and achieved 3rd position in school.

The student has obtained 100% marks in Biology and Chemistry. She attributed this success to her parents and teachers.
Student Misfarah said, Insha ALLAH, I will study very hard in10th grade, so that I would secure a position in the Sahiwal Board.
I will do F.Sc. in pre-medical after matriculation and want to serve my country and nation.

