British educationist visits NAPA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Associate Dean of the school of Arts, Media & Creative Technology of the University of Salford, Timothy Isherwood, visited the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA on Monday and met with the Chairman NAPA, Syed Jawaid Iqbal, CEO Junaid Zuberi, and COO Sameeta Ahmed.

He discussed matters of mutual interest including academic collaboration between the Salford University and the NAPA.

Also present at the meeting was the Head of Theater for NAPA, Afreen Seher.

Isherwood was briefed about the working of NAPA particularly its Theater Program. He was also taken around to various NAPA facilities including the Zia Mohyeddin Theater.

He was, later, presented with the NAPA memento by the Chairman NAPA.