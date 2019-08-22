UrduPoint.com
B.SC Engineering Admission Starts At UET Peshawar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:28 PM

B.SC Engineering admission starts at UET Peshawar

The University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar has displayed its first merit list for B.Sc. engineering degree programs Academic session (2019-20)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar has displayed its first merit list for B.Sc. engineering degree programs Academic session (2019-20). The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain visited the Admissions Directorate and addressed the new entrants, here Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor said, as the only public sector university in Khyber Pakhtubkhwa, UET Peshawar is a premier seat of engineering education offering admissions in 16 disciplines under a highly qualified faculty.

"At present, UET alumni are serving the needs of Pakistan in very distinct positions from Government to private sector. He said, most of major disciplines are accredited under the PEC's Outcome Based Education System (OBE) which will make our graduates at par with international standards.

Pakistan is the 19th country in the world having accredited with OBE System, the students of 2019-20 session will be the first one to be trained under this program.

The Vice chancellor expressed his satisfaction over the admissions process. He also spoke to the parents and students on the occasion and directed the admissions staff to facilitate the students and parents.

Dr. Misbah informed the parents and applicants to steadily follow the admission updates on website "www.enggentrancetest.pk" and remain vigilant over SMS notifications. "They can seek help from Admissions staff in selecting a discipline of their choice as after selection, that they would not be able to change their discipline", he said.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Arbab, Dean, Faculty of Electrical and computer Engineering, Engr. Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar, Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor, provost, senior faculty members and senior administration were present on the occasion.

