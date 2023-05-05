UrduPoint.com

BSEK Announced Time Table For SSC Part II

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 09:18 PM

BSEK announced time table for SSC part II

Karachi, BSEK has announced the schedule of SSC part II annual exams and imposed a ban on the use of mobile phones by teachers and students inside the examination centers premises

More than 700,000 students will participate across Sindh and 524 examination centers have been set up for 393,264 students to take part in Karachi.

