BSEK Announces Schedule For 9th, 10th Classes Registration, Permission Forms

Board of Secondary Education Karachi has announced the schedule for the submission of registration and permission forms of 9th and 10th classes (private) students for appearing in the annual examination 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):Board of Secondary Education Karachi has announced the schedule for the submission of registration and permission forms of 9th and 10th classes (private) students for appearing in the annual examination 2020.

This would be applicable to those who had already appeared in the examination or want to appear in all the papers, said BSEK press release on Monday.

BSEK Chairman Prof. Dr.

Saeeduddin has advised the candidates to submit their registration and permission forms up to August 30, 2019 without late fee.

These forms can be obtained from National Bank of Pakistan, Askari Bank, United Bank, Habib Bank and booths of the Board Office. After verification from the concerned section of the Board Office, the forms will be submitted in the Accounts Section of BSEK.

The Chairman warned that the last date for submission of the forms without late fee would not be extended.

More Stories From Education

