BSEK Extends Date For Submission Of Exam Forms

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has extended the last date for submission of 9th class examination forms for exams-2022 by one week; till February 7.

BSEK Chairman, Syed Sharaf Ali Shah , in a statement here on Monday, said the date has been extended because due to Covid-19 pandemic the students and their schools faced difficulties in submitting the exam forms within scheduled time.

He advised Heads of the schools to ensure the submission of forms as soon as possible and that no extra fees be charged but the amount mentioned in the exam form.

