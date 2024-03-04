BSEK extends date to submit class 10 exam forms till March 15

Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Monday extended last date for submission of annual examination forms of class 10 to March 15, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) board of Secondary education Karachi (BSEK) on Monday extended last date for submission of annual examination forms of class 10 to March 15, 2024.

Chairman BSEK, Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, in a statement issued here, informed that schedule for submission of examination forms of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II annual examination 2024, Science and General Groups, has been revised for convenience of the school and students.

All the regular and private candidates who appeared in SSC part I annual exams 2023 and wanted to appear in SSC part II annual exams 2024 as well as failures of previous years, special chance, improvement of grade and additional papers could now submit their exam forms till 15 March 2024 without late fee.

As per policy of Sindh government, regular candidates enrolled through government schools are exempted from the payment of examination fee, it added.

According to the revised schedule, after 15 March the examination forms will be submitted with late fee of Rs 200 from March 18 to March 21, with late fee of Rs500 from March 22 to March 27, with late fee of Rs800 from March 28 to April 2, with late fee of Rs1200 from April 3 to April 8, with late fee of Rs1500 from April 9 to April 12 and with late fee of Rs1800 from April 15 to April 18 while after the final date the examination forms will be submitted with a late fee of Rs.2500.