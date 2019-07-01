UrduPoint.com
BSEK Karachi Announces Matric, 10th Class Result

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 7 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:11 AM

BSEK Karachi has announced the result for class 10th, general group.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st July, 2019 ) The board of Secondary education Karachi (BSEK) has announced the results of annual matriculation examination 2019.

BSEK Karachi has announced the result for class 10th, general group. The result of both regular and private candidates has been announced.

Thousands of students appear for matriculation exams through BSEK Karachi every year.

The result of any student of 10th class can be checked online. Simply enter the roll number and get the result online. Click here to check 10th class result.

