B.Tech Examinations To Start From September 19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:53 PM

B.Tech examinations to start from September 19

University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar Friday announced B.Tech examinations that will commence from September 19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar Friday announced B.Tech examinations that will commence from September 19.

The students should submit form before or on September 2 at the office of controller examinations.

Original fee recipe, three passport size photographs and DMC of last examination must be attached along with admission form. No form will be accepted after the mentioned date.

