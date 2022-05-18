BTTN delegation visits University of Loralai

Senior Faculty Members of Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) on Wednesday visited the University of Loralai under its mandate of Outreach Plan to Universities in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Senior Faculty Members of Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) on Wednesday visited the University of Loralai under its mandate of Outreach Plan to Universities in Balochistan.

The Team was welcomed by Dr. Maqsood Ahmed ViceChancellor University of Loralai. In his welcome remarks, he appreciated BTTN's efforts.

BTTN's Chief consultant, Brig Agha Ahmad Gul, (R) opened the interactive session with the students and the faculty by highlighting Balochistan's history, geography and its significance for the country.

He also highlighted some of the Primary socio-economic challenges faced by the province today and BTTN's efforts in suggesting sustainable, doable policy options to manage and mitigate those issues.

Dr. Zafar Khan, Executive Director BTTN, then presented a brief overview of BTTN's genesis, vision, mission, core values, and structural details including its overall achievements till date.

He highlighted the areas of research that the BTTN has taken up, especially the persisting issue of water scarcity in Quetta and all over Balochistan. He encouraged the students belonging to relevant disciplines to reach out to BTTN for their academic career building and contributing their research input.

The students and faculty of the University were keen to know more about BTTN while raising questions to become a part of BTTN's academic pursuits.