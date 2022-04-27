(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) organized a webinar on "Youth Development through Education in Balochistan" here on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) organized a webinar on "Youth Development through Education in Balochistan" here on Wednesday.

Consultant Coordinator chaired the session while the other speakers of the webinar included Dr Faiz Kakar, Dr Kosar. S Khan, Amjad Rasheed and Dr M Saadat Baloch.

Brig (R) Agha Ahmad Gul, (R), in his opening address emphasized the indispensable importance of education, especially technical education, efforts to remove bottlenecks of education in the province and formulating policies to achieve sustainable solutions.

He said that education should be administered through mutual dialogue between the students and the Teachers with hope as the environment rather than fear. Civility and comradeship should be the outcome and hallmarks of education.

"Teachers should desist from indulging in politics and students from cheating and seeking fake degrees," he said adding that this culture must end if true education is to be pursued and imparted.

Dr Faiz Kakar, on the occasion highlighted the necessity of socio-economic development of youth through education in Balochistan.

He pointed out that education in Balochistan is not up to the national level, what to talk of international criteria and the focus remains on getting the degree rather than learning and uplift of technical skills. He emphasized the need of using technology and vocation oriented education.

Dr. Kausar S. Khan, working in AKU Karachi, an educationist with an extensive experience of working with various national and International organizations to promote education, enlightened the listeners on fostering civility through education.

Amjad Rasheed, CEO of the Taraqi Foundation, shed light on importance of technical and vocational education and its dire need in the province. He opined that the Government of Balochistan ought to promote and update technical education for the youth of Balochistan.

Lastly, Dr. Mir Sadaat Baloch from the University of Balochistan using a power point display explained lack of communication between students and teachers and focus on fear rather than hope.

He said that the curriculum and methodology in our educational institutions need to be revised according to the demands of the contemporary times.