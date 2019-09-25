Burn Hall College girls achieves top positions in BA/BSc exams

Army Burn Hall College (ABHC) for girls Abbottabad students set record by clinching top positions in BA/BSc 2019 examination of Peshawar University

ABBOTTABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Army Burn Hall College (ABHC) for girls Abbottabad students set record by clinching top positions in BA/BSc 2019 examination of Peshawar University.

Saddia Kanwal of ABHC for girls stood first in Peshawar University BSc annual examination by securing 485 marks, Sania Farooq secured the third position in university by securing 478 marks.

ABHC students clinched all three top slots of Peshawar University BA examination. Kanwal Muneer and Maira Ilyas stood first by securing 440 marks, Laiba Asad Lodhi declared second with 438 and Mahnoor Aziz bagged third position by securing 437 marks.

Vice Chancellor Peshawar University Dr. Muhammad Asif congratulated students and principal ABHC for girls, Brigadier Muhammad Haneef for performance of the institute.