BZU Accords Approval To Affiliated Colleges For Taking Online Exams

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:50 PM

BZU accords approval to affiliated colleges for taking online exams

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) accorded approval to govt emerson and other colleges for conducting online examination of different semester

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) accorded approval to govt emerson and other colleges for conducting online examination of different semester.

BZU Registrar, Sohaib Rashid Khan issued notification in this connection saying the college may take the final term online exams by assigning assignments for both theory and practicals of all semester running in constituent colleges affiliated with the University due to CoVID-19.

The college sent a written application to BZU for the approval a few days back for the permission.

Govt Emerson College Principal, Dr Zia Ahmed confirmed on Wednesday that BZU has allowed them to take examination online.

He informed that the college had submitted a written request to BZU Registrar some five days ago in this connection.

BZU notified the order on January 26, he stated.

It merits mentioning here that a large number of students of various colleges protested on Tuesday for online exam at Chungi no 6 Chowk which caused a lot of trouble for motorists.

The protestorers blocked the road for quite some time throwing traffic out of gear.

