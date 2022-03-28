UrduPoint.com

BZU Announces MSc Botany Result

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 05:51 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) declared the result of MSc Botany , Part II second annual examination 2020 here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) declared the result of MSc Botany , Part II second annual examination 2020 here on Monday.

A total of 20 candidates appeared in the exam out of whom 11 were declaredsuccessful while nine could not get through. The pass percentage wasrecorded 55 per cent, says a news release issued here.

