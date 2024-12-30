Open Menu

BZU Central Admission Office With One-window Facilities Opens

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 06:37 PM

The Central Admission Office of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) was inaugurated, offering a one-window operation for students seeking admission here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Central Admission Office of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) was inaugurated, offering a one-window operation for students seeking admission here on Monday.

The central admission office was opened by BZU VC Dr Zubair Iqbal, accompanied by Chairman of the Admission Committee Dr. Javed Ahmed and Director Academics Dr Javed Salyana.

A spokesperson for BZU said that in the past, students had to visit various departments to complete different admission steps, which caused significant difficulties for many new students.

He informed that the office would provide all necessary services to incoming students, including document verification, issuance of fee vouchers, and even the option to pay fees at the bank desks located within the office.

Additionally, any changes to programmes will also be processed through this office. The VC praised the efforts of the admission committee and the Director Academics, stating that students should be provided with an environment and facilities that make them proud of their association with the institution.

Educational circles, particularly university teachers and students, have expressed their happiness and admiration for the Vice Chancellor's interest in educational and research initiatives, such as the prior approval of ORC from the Higher Education Commission and now the establishment of the central admission office for students, the spokesperson concluded.

