BZU Faculty Member Dr Amina Riaz Dies
Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 07:43 PM
Engineer Dr Amina Riaz, a faculty member of Electrical Engineering Department of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) died of kidney complications after protracted illness. She was 42
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Engineer Dr Amina Riaz, a faculty member of Electrical Engineering Department of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) died of kidney complications after protracted illness. She was 42.
She has been hospitalized for over a two weeks for cure of kidney problems where she breathed her last.
The deceased contacted polio when she was just two and a half years old which paralyzed her. When she started to move after treatment she continued her studies.
After her FSc, she got admitted in BSc at Electrical Engineering at BZU and qualified in 2005 and got through MSc with distinction from Punjab University.
Later, she went to Malaysia for her PhD where she was diagnosed with kidney disease while she doing her PhD from Malaysia.
She returned to Pakistan and got her kidney transplanted from a Rawalpindi hospital.
Dr Amina who was second in her siblings who are Engineers too, did not give up and completed her PhD.
Led by Dr Afzal Saif, her funeral was offered at adjacent ground of Electrical Engineering Department which was attended by scores of people including BZU VC, Dr Zubair Iqbal, Registrar, Dr Aleem Khan, Chairman Electrical Engineering Dept, Dr Abdul Sattar, Deans, Directors, Chairmen of Depts, relatives and and students.
She was laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard in Multan.
Recent Stories
SCO Summit: An event of immense significance for fostering regional stability
Pro-European President Maia Sandu: force for change in Moldova
BISP strives to help families achieve self-reliance
Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW) convocation held
Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global 2024
Chinese Premier's visit to Pakistan would strengthens bilateral ties further
CM Balochistan announces historic package for journalists
RCB intensifies anti-dengue campaign to counter epidemic
Institutional reforms to improve service delivery, says Minister Kirmani
Metro Bus Service plan to be executed on war-footing: DG FDA
Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple secto ..
Seminar marks World Mental Health Day
More Stories From Education
-
Dr. Ishrat Hussain to deliver lecture at SMIU on Oct 1641 minutes ago
-
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualifications4 days ago
-
KP body express concern over expenditure on students studying in government schools6 days ago
-
Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees6 days ago
-
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd year programs7 days ago
-
UVAS Int'l parasitology conference “PARACON-24” on Wednesday7 days ago
-
SU to conduct first phase of entry test on October 139 days ago
-
PPSC announces result of 191 PESSI MOs10 days ago
-
Tareen highlights commitment to quality education in Southern Punjab10 days ago
-
"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University scholarships11 days ago
-
Government College University to hold Trilingual debate Competition on Oct 411 days ago
-
To achieve success in both worlds, we must integrate Prophet's (PBUH) life into daily routines: VC A ..11 days ago