BZU Faculty Member Dr Amina Riaz Dies

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 07:43 PM

Engineer Dr Amina Riaz, a faculty member of Electrical Engineering Department of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) died of kidney complications after protracted illness. She was 42

She has been hospitalized for over a two weeks for cure of kidney problems where she breathed her last.

The deceased contacted polio when she was just two and a half years old which paralyzed her. When she started to move after treatment she continued her studies.

After her FSc, she got admitted in BSc at Electrical Engineering at BZU and qualified in 2005 and got through MSc with distinction from Punjab University.

Later, she went to Malaysia for her PhD where she was diagnosed with kidney disease while she doing her PhD from Malaysia.

She returned to Pakistan and got her kidney transplanted from a Rawalpindi hospital.

Dr Amina who was second in her siblings who are Engineers too, did not give up and completed her PhD.

Led by Dr Afzal Saif, her funeral was offered at adjacent ground of Electrical Engineering Department which was attended by scores of people including BZU VC, Dr Zubair Iqbal, Registrar, Dr Aleem Khan, Chairman Electrical Engineering Dept, Dr Abdul Sattar, Deans, Directors, Chairmen of Depts, relatives and and students.

She was laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard in Multan.

