BZU IMS Deptt Spends Rs 0.645 M Scholarships Among 37 Students

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2022 | 03:21 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Institute of Management Sciences (IMS), Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) disbursed Rs 0.645 million scholarships to 37 students under Self Supporting Programme.

Director IMS, Dr Nauman Abbasi, told APP on Monday that the stipends were granted to 18 students of morning and 19 of evening classes.

For morning students, the amount of scholarship is Rs 15,000 each while it is Rs 20,000 per head for evening classes, he said and added that they were extending Taleem, IMS, Alumni scholarships besides Mumkinkr ( make it possible) stipend which was an initiative of a philanthropist family of Multan.

The stipends are bestowed to undergraduate and Master level students, he explained.

A total of Rs one million is awarded to the students every year, the Director noted.

Dr Abbasi maintained that President Zakarian business Alumni, Sheikh Saqib Raheem has announced to sponsor complete educational expenditures of 11 students adding that Rs 2.4m cheque will be received to dept within a couple of days.

He appreciated the role of philanthropists of Multan for taking keen interest in financial assistance of deserving and needy students of BZU.

Under Taleem Scholarship, faculty members contribute for two or three needy students, Dr Nauman said adding, as many as sixty students benefit from the stipends annually to continue their studies.

