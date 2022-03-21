BZU issues ADA, ADS exams fee schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) issued fee schedule for Associate Degree for Arts & Science (ADA) and (ADS) exams for 2022 here on Monday .

According to a press release issued here, single fee Rs 4,000 can be deposited by April 15, while aspirants can submit forms with double fee by April 22, and with triple fee before one week of commencing of examination.

The examination centre for candidates paying tripe fee will be set up in Multan only.

Forms can be downloaded from BZU website and for more information candidates can contact controller examination.