BZU Lodhran campus offers admission in technical courses under Erozgaar programme

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Lodhran Campus opened admission for providing three month special skills under Erozgaar programme to benefit the unemployed youth

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Lodhran Campus opened admission for providing three month special skills under Erozgaar programme to benefit the unemployed youth.

According to Centre Manager Erozgaar Abdul Samad, the training programme was being offered by Youth Affairs, sports, Archaeologist,Tourism Department and Punjab Information Technology board. The students up to 35 years old with 16 year education could apply for the training course.

The admissions are offered through online facility, he stated.

The students could apply at www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk.

Abdul Samad observed that the students would be trained in creativity work,technical, marketing and advertising departments. The manager further remarked that about 20,000 students had acquired online training in the region and were earning millions of rupees.

The students were provided training on how to avail online orders, make profilesand complete information about free lancing which had become very much lucrative for the students with some skills.

