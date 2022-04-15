UrduPoint.com

BZU Organizes 'Hifz Quran' Competiton

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2022 | 04:52 PM

BZU organizes 'Hifz Quran' competiton

Bahauddin Zakariya University Institute of Chemical Sciences (ICS) held 'Hifz Quran' competition wherein students from across the university were invited

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University Institute of Chemical Sciences (ICS) held 'Hifz Quran' competition wherein students from across the university were invited.

Faculty members of Islamiyat and Arabic departments were judges of the competition while BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi and Director ICS, Dr Yaboob were chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

A large number of students from the varsity competed.

Hafiz Saad Akram stood first, Hafiz Faras clinched second and Hafiz Usman grabbed third positions.

Dr Kundi and Dr Yaboob disbursed prizes among the position holders.

Related Topics

Bahauddin Zakariya University From Arab

Recent Stories

PTI will be banned in foreign funding case, claims ..

PTI will be banned in foreign funding case, claims Hina Pervez Butt

26 minutes ago
 Syed Mashood Hassan Talks about realme's Tech Leap

Syed Mashood Hassan Talks about realme's Tech Leap

31 minutes ago
 China urges U.S. to honor commitment to not suppor ..

China urges U.S. to honor commitment to not support Taiwan independence

1 minute ago
 Moscow Sent US Warning Note Over Arms Shipment to ..

Moscow Sent US Warning Note Over Arms Shipment to Ukraine - Reports

1 minute ago
 Paris Mayor Visits Kiev, Signs Friendship Agreemen ..

Paris Mayor Visits Kiev, Signs Friendship Agreement Between Two Capitals - Kiev ..

1 minute ago
 156 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteer ..

156 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.