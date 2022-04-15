BZU organizes 'Hifz Quran' competiton

Bahauddin Zakariya University Institute of Chemical Sciences (ICS) held 'Hifz Quran' competition wherein students from across the university were invited

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University Institute of Chemical Sciences (ICS) held 'Hifz Quran' competition wherein students from across the university were invited.

Faculty members of Islamiyat and Arabic departments were judges of the competition while BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi and Director ICS, Dr Yaboob were chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

A large number of students from the varsity competed.

Hafiz Saad Akram stood first, Hafiz Faras clinched second and Hafiz Usman grabbed third positions.

Dr Kundi and Dr Yaboob disbursed prizes among the position holders.