BZU Signs MoU For Research On Horses, Donkeys, Mules Diseases

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:20 PM

BZU signs MoU for research on horses, donkeys, mules diseases

Bahauddin Zakariya University, Faculty of Veterinary Science inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private company to research on horses, donkeys and mules diseases to find out better testament for them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Bahauddin Zakariya University, Faculty of Veterinary Science inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private company to research on horses, donkeys and mules diseases to find out better testament for them.

Brooke Pakistan will imitating training to students of the faculty in this connection which will help finding treatment for horses, donkeys and mules diseases.

A ceremony was held at Faculty of Vet Sciences in this connection wherein BZU VC,Dr Mansoor Kundi, Dean faculty of Vet Sciences, Dr Masood Akhtar and Brooke Pakistan Programme Manager, Dr Javid Iqbal Gondal and Regional Manager, Dr M Shafi signed the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, VC, Dr Kundi shed light on role of livestock and veterinary for economy of the country adding that faculty of Vet Sciences was playing an import part in this connection.

Dean Dr Masood Akhtar briefed about the faculty in length terming the MoU a milestone for teaching faculty and students.

He informed that Brooke Pakistan had extended an excellent opportunity for students for their learning.

Dr Awais welcomed the guests and presented brief introduction of the faculty.

