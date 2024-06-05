Open Menu

Cadet Collage Hasan Abdal Offers Scholarships

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Cadet Collage Hasan Abdal offers scholarships

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon on Wednesday said that Cadet College Hasan Abdal has offered scholarship opportunities to students studying in government schools for admission in Cadet College Hasan Abdal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon on Wednesday said that Cadet College Hasan Abdal has offered scholarship opportunities to students studying in government schools for admission in Cadet College Hasan Abdal.

In a statement, he advised to the interested candidates in getting admission on scholarship in the Cadet College belonging to District Shaheed Benazirabad to send their applications online on the given website of the college www.ccha.edu.pk by October 4.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Hasan Abdal October Government

Recent Stories

Private sector hiring in US cools more than expect ..

Private sector hiring in US cools more than expected: ADP

2 minutes ago
 Security arrangements for cattle markets on Eid-ul ..

Security arrangements for cattle markets on Eid-ul-Azha

2 minutes ago
 From wave to washout? Greens face tough time at EU ..

From wave to washout? Greens face tough time at EU vote

2 minutes ago
 Woman dies of 'wrong injection'

Woman dies of 'wrong injection'

3 minutes ago
 Summary prepared to release elderly prisoners: Hom ..

Summary prepared to release elderly prisoners: Home Secretary

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Home Minister orders digitization of arms de ..

Sindh Home Minister orders digitization of arms dealers' licenses and enhanced C ..

3 minutes ago
WASA disconnects 166 connections over default

WASA disconnects 166 connections over default

3 minutes ago
 Glaring absence at D-Day events seals Russia's par ..

Glaring absence at D-Day events seals Russia's pariah status

3 minutes ago
 SSP holds open court to address public complaints

SSP holds open court to address public complaints

3 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to resolve issues of higher educ ..

Steps being taken to resolve issues of higher education institutions: Minister

3 minutes ago
 Blind murder case of overseas Pakistani solved, ki ..

Blind murder case of overseas Pakistani solved, killers arrested

3 minutes ago
 Early fires an ominous Greek summer warning: exper ..

Early fires an ominous Greek summer warning: experts

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education