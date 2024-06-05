Cadet Collage Hasan Abdal Offers Scholarships
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 06:55 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon on Wednesday said that Cadet College Hasan Abdal has offered scholarship opportunities to students studying in government schools for admission in Cadet College Hasan Abdal.
In a statement, he advised to the interested candidates in getting admission on scholarship in the Cadet College belonging to District Shaheed Benazirabad to send their applications online on the given website of the college www.ccha.edu.pk by October 4.
APP/rzq/mwq
