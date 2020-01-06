Cadet College Sanghar Holds 23Rd Annual Parents’ Day

UrduPoint.com
Mon 06th January 2020

Annual Parents' Day held at Cadet College Sanghar. Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas graced the occasion as Chief Guest

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020) Annual Parents' Day held at Cadet College Sanghar. Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

While addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest who is also Chairman Boards of Governors of the institution, appreciated the role of Cadet College Sanghar in education and grooming of young cadets. He also expressed his appreciation for the academic excellence and military and physical training standards of the college and congratulated the faculty for making Cadet College Sanghar an exemplary institution by their untiring efforts.

Earlier, the principal Captain Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti presented the Annual Report of the College and highlighted exceptional performance of cadets in the domains of academics, sports and co-curricular activities.

He also mentioned the development works completed during last year and progress on undergoing projects at the college.

Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to the winners for their outstanding overall performance during the year. Hassan Ali Afandi Division won the overall Champion Trophy for year 2019-2020. Cadet Asif Ali was awarded the Stick of Honour and the Badge of Honour was given to Cadet Saqib Habib whereas Cadet Abdul Rasool was given Quaid e Azam award in academics.

The ceremony was attended by senior Naval & Military Officers, members of board of governors, College’s Alumni and large number of parents and guests.

